Hopson ensures Blues end season with home win

Whitby Town’s season ended their season with three points, with a 1-0 win over Hednesford Town, thanks to yet more Dale Hopson magic.

The game had an end of season feel, with only the Blues’ joint-highest league position to play for.

The visitors threatened the most early on, with Danny Glover heading onto the bar, before Bradley Peace-McDonald forced Shane Bland to tip over.

Tom Thorley had arguably the best chance, however. His 25 yard free-kick cleared the wall and was parried away by Bland at his near post.

Whitby, however, broke the deadlock in a poor game.

Hopson picked up the ball 25 yards from goal, before unleashing an excellent curling effort into the top corner, for his 31st goal of the campaign.

The midfield dynamo almost struck again, just 10 minutes later.

Hopson received the ball from McWilliams’ corner, and embarked on a run, sending a shot from similar range to his opener, though Hurren was equal to it, clearing off the line, as the game faded.

Whitby Town: Bland, C Martin, McWilliams, May, Weledji, Robinson, Snaith (c), Gell (Fryatt ‘55), Hume, Tymon (Roberts ’86), Hopson. Subs not used: Bell, Bullock, Dixon (GK).

Hednesford Town: Ransome, Wright, Danquah, Peace-McDonald, Hurren, Ballinger, D Martin, Thorley (c) (McNaught ’85), Glover, Washbourne (Nadat ’76), Cater (Nesbitt ’89). Subs not used: Crane, Fitzpatrick.

Attendance: 342