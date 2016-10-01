Hopson double fires Blues to Sutton Coldfield success

A first-half brace from Dale Hopson fired Chris Hardy's Whitby Town side to a 2-0 win at home to Sutton Coldfield.

A huge mix up in the Sutton defence after their keeper James Wren called for the ball and missed it allowed Hopson to intercept and taps in for an early 1-0 lead to Whitby.

It was soon 2-0, Hopson again the man grabbing the goal, curling in past Wren after a superb ball from Dave McTiernan.

Hopson almost grabbed a third as he fired just wide, before Shane Bland had to be alert to keep Town's 2-0 lead intact heading into the break.

Steven Snaith was sent off with 35 minutes left on the clock and it looked like the away side had a chance of getting back into the game, but the Blues held on to claim another win to maintain their superb start to the season.

