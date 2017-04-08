Hopson and Bythway keep Blues in the play-off picture

Whitby Town strengthened their case for a play-off place, and took their unbeaten run to nine games, with a 2-0 win over Corby Town.

Goals either side of half-time from Dale Hopson and Luke Bythway ensured all three points headed back to North Yorkshire.

Chris Hardy was forced into removing Danny McWilliams, thanks to injury, and replaced him with Lee Bullock, before moving Anthony Bell to left-back.

The opening 45 minutes was a tight affair, with both sides displaying solid defensive lines. It was Whitby, however, that used their attacking prowess to full force.

The Seasiders moved forward in numbers, with Steven Snaith finding Dale Hopson twenty yards

Despite the game being tight, Hardy's side looked the most dangerous, and doubled their lead on 64 minutes.

Another ball over the top from Snaith picked out Luke Bythway, who rounded the goalkeeper with ease and finished from close range, into an empty net.

Corby had a chance to get back into the game, with just five minutes remaining.

A ball into the box found a diving header from substitute Spencer Weir-Daley, which went just wide, with Whitby holding out to ensure a big three points.