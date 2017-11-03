Hinderwell hotshot Mead grabs Gunners goals

Hinderwell’s Beth Mead continued her fine run of goalscoring form as she netted in Arsenal Ladies’ wins against Everton and Millwall this week.

The former Sunderland striker scored the Gunners’ second in their 2-0 win against Everton before bagging in their 5-2 Continental Cup win against Millwall on Wednesday.

Mead admits she’s now starting to acclimatise to life in the capital and is focussed on continuing her rich vein of goalscoring form.

Mead said: “I’m loving it here, obviously it wasn’t easy when I first came, it was quite a big move for me, but now I’ve settled in the girls are really good.

“I love the training and the football and I can’t complain.”

Playing under interim coach Ismael Garcia for the first time against Everton, Mead had the opening chance of the game as she powered her way past a host of Toffees defenders and smashed goalwards, but the hosts’ keeper saved her effort.

After going 1-0 up, the win was complete after 80 minutes when former Sunderland star Mead found a yard of space and let fly with a long-range lob that flew in.

Mead’s goal saw her continue her recent run of goalscoring form for the Gunners.

She also found the back of the net as Arsenal beat Millwall Lionesses 5-2 in the Continental Cup on Wednesday night.

After missing an early chance, Mead soon gave Arsenal the lead when she raced clear on the counter-attack and fired in.

Mead had another chance in the second half, but her effort found the side-netting, although she later won a penalty after being brought down in the box to help Arsenal grab their fifth and final goal in an impressive win.

The Hinderwell hotshot also scored two from the spot in Arsenal’s previous match against the London Bees a week earlier, a performance that saw her named as player of the match.