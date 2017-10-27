High-flying Fishburn go top of the league after Boys Club win

Fishburn Park are the new leaders of the North Riding Football League Premier Division after thumping Grangetown Boys Club 5-0 on Saturday.

The Whitby side notched through Mikey Kilpatrick’s brace and further goals from Jake Faichney, Nathan Storr and Sam Richardson.

Goldsborough United line up before their win at Sherburn. Picture by Steve Lilly.

Fishburn led 1-0 through Storr’s first-time effort which looped over the visiting keeper.

They were 2-0 up at the break, Faichney doubling their advantage.

Kilpatrick netted twice after half-time to make it 5-0 before Richardson wrapped up the scoring.

Richardson was named as the Park man of the match, while right-back Olly Cooper also impressed.

Park are in cup action this weekend as they make the trek to West Yorkshire to take on Shire Accies in the Yorkshire Old Boys Shield.

Andy Park’s side have also been drawn away to Richmond Town in the North Riding Senior Cup, that game taking place next week.

A hat-trick from Luke Larkin proved the difference as Billingham Town Reserves beat Staithes Athletic by a 4-1 scoreline.

Larkin capitalised on two individual errors to put the visitors two up, after 35 minutes, but Jake Thompson got Staithes back into it before the break.

The hosts started the second half on top and Billingham were reduced to 10 men on the hour mark, when Ryan Stuart received a second yellow card.

However, late goals from Larkin, to complete his hat-trick, four minutes from time and Eliott Beddon’s 90th minute fourth, put the result beyond doubt for the visitors.

Staithes travel to Yarm & Eaglescliffe this weekend.

In Division One, Bedale hit Whitby Fishermen for five, after racing into a 2-0 lead inside five minutes.

Josh Fullarton netted with just two minutes gone, with Mikey Stevens soon doubling their advantage.

David Cooke’s free-kick six minutes before half-time looked to have ended the contest, but Jordan Purvis reduced the arrears, 10 minutes from the end.

However, late twin strikes from Ross Hodgson ensured the points went inland.

Fishermen fixture travel to Scarborough & District Saturday League Division Two high-flyers Itis Itis Rovers in the Junior Cup on Saturday, 2pm kick-off.

Sleights had a free weekend in the Beckett League, but host Scalby Reserves in the Junior Cup on Saturday.

Goldsborough United claimed an impressive 4-1 win on the road at Sherburn in Division Two of the Scarborough & District Saturday League.

Simon Taylor hit two for Mike Dent’s side, while skipper Ben Watson and Lee Brennan also found the back of the net for United.

Billy Welford was the man of the match for Goldsborough.

Sherburn’s goal came via a Kurt Williamson strike, the hosts also hitting the woodwork on three occasions during a frustrating afternoon.

Harry Walmsley was the star man for Andy Adamson’s side.

FC Rosette grabbed maximum points from their home game against Fishburn Park Reserves after a 3-2 success.

Goals from Al Wray and Dane Robinson handed Rosette a 2-0 lead, Ste Hartas finding the back of the net for Park to reduce their arrears heading into half-time.

Wray smashed in his second and Rosette’s third, and despite a Fin Morris pen making it 3-2, the hosts held on to the win.

Wray, Robinson and keeper Jonny Frame shone for Rosette, while Dan Shackleton impressed for Carl Oliver’s Park side.

Trafalgar beat Fylingdales 9-0 in Division One of the Sunday League.

Elsewhere, Fylingdales Reserves failed to raise a side for their game at Angel Reserves in Division Two.