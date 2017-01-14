Harrison nets top Blues cash prize

John Harrison claimed the £280 first prize in the Whitby Town FC weekly members draw, held at the Hart Inn.

Heidi Franklin and Rachel Swales both won £140.

Results of draw, Thursday January 5

£280 - 4515, John Harrison, Hinderwell Service Station.

£140 - 4664, Heidi Franklin, Royal Hotel.

£140 - 3215, Rachel Swales, Anchorage Guisborough.

National Lottery winnings - £300

Next week's draw to be held at Whitby Town FC on Thursday January 19. In addition every 13 weeks there will be an extra £1,000 prize.

As a member of the draw you are also part of the club’s national lottery syndicate in which the club invests £50 per week and as a member of the draw you are also a social member of the club and entitled to use the bar and lounge free of charge for your function.

If you wish to be a member please telephone Graham Manser on 07966241344.