Hardy set to blood fresh faces for pre-season opener at Billingham

Whitby Town boss Chris Hardy is set to cast his eye over a number of trialists when his side travel to Billingham Town.

Local lads Elliot Anderson and Soni Fergus could be in with a chance of appearing for their hometown team, alongside other trialists from across the region.

Hardy is set to have a few first-teamers sitting out of the fixture, including Kieran Weledji, though is keen to also give squad players minutes alongside some new faces.

"It's a chance to look at some new lads, but we need to give our lads some minutes too," Hardy told the Whitby Gazette.

"There'll be a mix, lads in and around the first getting minutes is the most important thing with the season fast approaching."

The meeting will be the first between the two sides since July 30, 2005, when the two sides played out a 2-2 draw at Bedford Terrace.