Hardy’s men aiming to bounce back on the road at Halesowen

Whitby Town will be praying the snow stays away this Saturday when they make the near-200-mile trek to Halesowen Town in the Evo-Stik NPL Premier.

Last weekend’s defeat at Ashton United dropped the Seasiders from second to fourth, but they trail leaders Buxton by just two points in a congested title chase.

The Blues are hoping to have centre-half Andrew May back among their ranks for the West Midlands excursion after an injury.

With just seven wins from 24, the 19th-placed Yeltz are struggling this term, with Whitby travelling to a ground where they have only drawn in the past.

A supporters’ coach leaves the Turnbull Ground on Saturday at 8.30am, with supporters urged to call chairman Graham Manser on 07966 241 344 if interested in travelling with the club. It costs just £10.

The Blues were set for a quickfire return with Halesowen, this Tuesday 17, but the match has been postponed by the Evo-Stik League.