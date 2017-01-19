Whitby Town striker Mikey Roberts has joined Guisborough Town on a month’s loan deal.

The Town striker, who was top-scorer last season, has endured a leaner time in front of goal this campaign and has found his time on the pitch limited after boss Chris Hardy shifted skipper Ste Snaith into a more advanced role.

Boss Hardy said: “Mikey’s not playing enough minutes for us and he needs to go and get some goals, fitness and confidence under his belt.

“He’ll be in familiar surroundings at Guisborough and he’ll get some game time there, which will benefit everyone in the process.

"This deal is a win-win for us really.

“I’ve worked with Mikey for many years now and I know he has great quality.

“Hopefully he’ll come back the Mikey of old.”