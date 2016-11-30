Hardy likely to take strong side to former club Guisborough

Whitby return to the North Riding Senior Cup tonight after six years on the sidelines as they travel to Guisborough Town.

Manager Chris Hardy decided to bring the Blues back into the competition and is likely to only make modest changes after Saturday's 0-0 draw at Ilkeston.

Hardy will be without injured defenders Callum Martin and Kieran Weledji, with skipper Steven Snaith completing his four-match suspension.

Guisborough ended a 23-match winless run, at the weekend, after a 2-1 home success, over Whitley Bay.

There are six players in their ranks with Whitby connections. Goalkeeper James Dawson and Jamie Poole have been playing under joint registrations with both clubs, with striker David Onions playing under Darren Williams in 2012 and midfielder Stewart Bath having a short trial spell, also under Williams.

Another keeper, Ben Escritt had a distinguished 55-game run, which also included an outfield start, during two spells, between 2004 and 2010 and centre-back Paul Roddam appeared for the Blues late last season.

Hardy has drawn heavily from the squad he built at Guisborough, with Martin, Snaith, Andrew May, Dan McWilliams, Adam Gell, Mikey Roberts, Luke Bythway and keepers Shane Bland and Danny Dixon all having played at the King George V Sports Ground.

Kick-off at the KGV is 7.45pm, with the match needing to be settled on the night.