Hardy adds striker Campbell ahead of Lancaster trip

Whitby Town boss Chris Hardy has struck a deal to sign proven goalscorer John Campbell on a two-year contract from Newcastle Benfield.

Campbell, 28, is Hardy's second signing of the day and has vast experience in the non-league game, coupled with experience in the Football League and National League, appearing for Oxford United and Torquay United.

His signing comes after several months of hard work by the Blues' management team to find a striker.

The forward, who started his career as a junior at Newcastle United and Manchester City, earned his Football League move after a fine run of form at Jarrow Roofing, scoring 24 goals in 19 games.

Campbell will go straight into the squad for tonight's trip to Lancaster City, along with Simon Ramsden.