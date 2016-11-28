Halley bags double to rescue a point for Park

Callum Halley was the star of the show as Fishburn Park twice battled back from behind to draw 2-2 on the road at Thornaby Dubliners in the Teesside League.

Thornaby settled into the game well, putting Park under pressure for the first 10 minutes until James Organ-Simpson and leading scorer Dan Brown started to work some good openings.

Park went close when Organ-Simpson's effort was heading for the back of the net, but it cleared off the line and hacked to safety.

It was Thornaby who took the lead when a run into the area wasn't dealt with with and the ball was pulled back for their striker to sidefoot home into the bottom corner to put his side into a 1-0 lead on 20 minutes.

Park responded straight away, pinning Thornaby back and winning a string of corners.

Eventually they levelled when a superb free-kick by left-back Ben Wilson picked out Halley at the back post, who leaped above his marker to head into the top corner.

With scores level heading into the break and with Park having faced the bright sunshine for the opening 45 minutes, the away side started superbly with Mikey Kilpatrick, Organ-Simpson and Halley causing mayhem.

Organ-Simpson's shot from the edge box smashed against the bar and then moments later Brown looked set to give Park the lead, but his point-blank shot at the back post was superbly saved by the keeper.

Thornaby re-took the lead in controversial circumstances when Park stopper Kieran Noble was quick off his line to push a through-ball out for a corner, but the referee awarded a penalty, much to the disbelief of the Park players, with yellow cards shown to a couple of Park players who had vented there fustration.

The penalty was duly dispatched well and now Park had to dig deep to comeback again with only 15 minutes remaining.

The introduction of Mark Waterfield and Dom Wilson made and instant impact and it was Wilson's ball that kick-started the move for their equaliser.

Wilson picked out Organ-Simpson, who passed to Halley, and the midfielder ran to just inside the box and rifled shot straight across the keeper into the top corner for a 87th minute equaliser.

Park nearly snatched the win it and the superb Halley nearly grabbed a hat-trick in the process.

His blistering run and shot across the keeper from just outside the box stretched the keeper to push agonisingly wide of Alex McGovern, who was waiting to tap in.

Assistant boss Steve Mothersdale said: "Coming back twice to level in a very competitive game is pleasing, but we felt on another day we could of had all three points.

"All the lads deserve a mention. The manager (Andy Park) was over the moon with the character to come back twice.

"Callum Halley was the man of the match with two well-taken goals and a solid performance.

"Ben Wilson also had a great game at left-back, his best display of the season so far."