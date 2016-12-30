Goal hero Gell over the moon after Blyth winner

Whitby Town’s derby day hero Adam Gell admitted that he was in two minds ahead of his second-half 40-yard strike against Blyth Spartans.

The Blues ran out 2-1 winners over their old foes and the ex-Guisborough Town man struck first-time from range to lob the Spartans’ goalkeeper Paul Woolston after his poor clearance.

“It was a great feeling,” Gell told the Whitby Gazette.

“It fell to me and I thought about doing what I usually do; taking a short, simple pass as that’s what my game revolves around.

“It was that or taking it on. I saw the keeper was quite a way out of his box and thought I’ll go for it.

“I saw it rising above him and I wasn’t 100% sure it was going in but it just managed to bounce just before the goalline and go in.”

Gell also admitted that his teammates are still enjoying a joke with him due to his habit of scoring in big games, following another wonder-strike against Barwell that kept Whitby up in April.

“I seem to hit them and they go in in the big games,” the midfielder added.

“We’ve all had a bit of a laugh about it. They could easily go in the lesser games but they don’t seem to.

“The lads were laughing in training because they know that most of my shots normally go wayward.

“They keep saying it must have hit my shinpad and so on.

“It’s all good fun, but I’m over the moon that it did go in.”