Glendinning treble fires Newlands to Sunday FA Cup win at leaders Pier

Danny Glendinning's hat-trick paved the way for Newlands to secure a 5-1 win at Division One leaders West Pier in the Scarborough FA Sunday Cup.

Glendinning took advantage of two defensive slips by Pier, Cameron Dobson pulling a goal back with a close-range finish just before half-time.

Three minutes into the second half a thumping 30-yard strike from Kile Fields rocketed into the top corner to restore the two-goal lead for Joe Hakings' troops.

A great team move was then finished off by Matty Griffiths to secure the win for the visitors, and Ben Luntley then set up Glendinning to complete his hat-trick.

Hakings said: "It was a great all-round team performance from the lads, with Glendinning and Luntley deserving special mentions."

Upset Pier chief Jamie Towse added: "We were awful today, they fully deserved the win and the only one of our players who deserves credit is Martin Cooper who played well in central midfield. We cannot use the excuse of players missing as I had an almost full squad to choose from, that is the worst I have ever seen this set of players perform."

Ayton Reserves also moved into the semi-finals with a 5-4 win at fellow Division Two side Fylingdales Reserves.

The hosts took the lead early on but a stunning goal from Ayton's man of the match Si Coupland levelled the scores, the midfielder lobbing the ball over a Dales defender before taking the ball past two more and lobbing the keeper.

Zak Nicholls then deceived the home keeper with a rabona finish to put Ayton in front and then an 18-yard lob by Luke Dunn made it 3-1 to the away side.

Fylingdales pulled it back to 3-2 before half-time, but a second from Nicholls restored Ayton's two-goal lead after the interval.

Jamie Heritage then forced the ball home to seal the win for the visitors but there were a few scares for Steven Frederiksen's side as they conceded two late goals and were forced to hang on.

Frederiksen said: "Man of the match was definitely Coupland for a superb midfield performance, but Nicko and Luke Dunn, also in midfield, and striker Nicholls also impressed in a great team performance."

Heslerton suffered a 5-2 defeat at Kingswood Wolves in the ERCFA Cup.

The visitors only travelled to Hull with 11 players, but battled bravely despite falling two goals behind in the first half.

Centre-back Ryan Gaughan gave the villagers hope with a bullet header before the interval.

Early in the second half, Keaton Watson had a great chance to level with an open goal at his mercy from 15 yards but he fluffed his chance and the Wolves rampaged forward soon after to net a third goal with a breakaway effort.

The hosts added a fourth before Steven Walker scored a superb second for the Blues, racing from his defensive midfield role, taking the ball past four opponents before smashing the ball into the top corner of the net from 20 yards with his weaker left foot.

The hosts soon added a fifth goal to seal the win.

Heslerton player-boss Billy Bown said: "It was another great effort from the lads, to travel over to Hull with only 11 players and compete throughout was a good effort."

Cayton's game at home to FILO was postponed as the latter could not raise a team.

Trafalgar boosted their Sunday League Division One title bid with a 7-2 home triumph against Ayton.

The visitors took the lead through a stunning effort from the impressive Tyson Stubbings, Traf having started the game with only 10 men lost another man to injury so had to bring on Jamie Patterson, who has been sidelined with a serious leg injury for more than a year.

Wayne Aziz also arrived to bring Traf up their full 11 players, and the hosts soon levelled with a Liam Salt effort, followed by a great team move which set up Patterson to put Col Jenkinson's side ahead.

Salt then added his second from the penalty spot just before half-time.

Former Pickering Town striker Salt then complete his hat-trick to secure the points, with Liam Vasey adding a second spot-kick before Kieran Friett slotted in Ayton's second.

Mikey Barker's late double completed the scoring as Traf finally ended the challenge of a determined Ayton side.

Sam Pickard was named as the Traf star man for a commanding midfield display, while Tyson Stubbings was on outstanding form for the visitors in what his boss Mark Plumpton called one of his finest-ever performances, Friett and Niall Prentice also shining for the villagers.

Scalby and Scarborough Campus fought out a 1-1 draw in Division Two.

The villagers took the lead, but the Campus side drew level thanks to Josh Valancius, who headed home after a long thrown from Keith Savage was flicked on by Paul Nuttall.

Tom Gavin made a late save to keep the students in the game, with Dan Bateson their man of the match.

Crown Tavern v Newlands Reserves was postponed as Tavern could not raise a side.