Fylingdales Reserves earn shock cup win at leaders Angel

Angel Athletic's winning start to the season came to a crashing halt this morning as Fylingdales Reserves earned a 4-2 win at the second division leaders in the Kenward Cup.

Angel pushed for goals from the start but Fylingdales went in front through a counter-attack, finished off neatly by Sam Ross.

Taylor Humble added a second before the interval, and further second-half goals from Lee Graham and Ross saw them surge into a 4-0 lead.

The home side seemed to stir into life after the fourth Fylingdales effort and pulled goals back through Benny Davis and Gaz Thomas, but it was too little too late.

Fylingdales man of the match was keeper Ben Braime as his string of fine saves maintained his team's advantage.

Angel player-boss Dan Jones said: "We didn't take our chances and it was a below-par display from us, but Fylingdales deserve credit for their win as they deserved it.

"Our star players were left-back Dan Marston and centre-forward Jackson Jowett."

Crown Tavern struck three times in the final 25 minutes to earn a 3-0 home win against an out-of-sorts Ayton Reserves.

The first hour saw very few clear-cut chances in a scrappy encounter at Flixton, and it took a great run from the impressive Dave Barber to pierce the Ayton defence on 65 minutes, passing the ball for James Day to slot home.

Barber then struck Tavern's second goal two minutes later to effectively end the game as a contest, Day scoring his second on the stroke of full-time.

Player-boss Leeroy Williamson awarded the man-of-the-match honours to the entire team for their work ethic, while Ayton supremo Steven Frederiksen singled out youngster Nathan Sutherland, who started as right-back then pushed up to right midfield late on, as their best player.

Newlands and West Pier kept the pressure on Scarborough News Sunday League Division One leaders Trafalgar with wins at FILO and Cayton respectively.

This now means Traf, Newlands and Pier have played four and won four so far this season.

Danny Glendinning smacked in four goals for Newlands with Stew Bates adding two, Jacob Codling scoring a penalty, and further goals from Ryan Rivis and Jack Ramos, the latter scoring the goal of the game, a cracking finish after a superb team move.

Dan Brown and Lee Brennan scored either side of half-time to give FILO hope at 4-2, but the visitors, who put in a great all-round team performance, struck five more to pull clear and FILO star man Brown scored his second in the 85th minute and Jordan Purvis hitting the fourth in the dying moments.

A scratch West Pier side won 5-0 at winless Cayton Corinthians.

The visitors, who only had a bare 11, took the lead when stand-in striker Graeme Reid set up Sam Garnett to fire home after a one-on-one with the Cayton keeper.

Sam Hyde added a second for Pier and then Rich Tolliday broke through to slot home, a good strike from Reid making it 4-0 to Pier at the break.

Reid added a second to complete the scoring early in the second half.

Pier chief Jamie Towse said: "We were without strikers Cam Dobson, Rob Speight and Luke Delve today so Graeme Reid and Ryan Baldry were forced to play out of position up front, and they held it up for the midfielders to come through. We could have won by a lot more, Ryan missed five or six chances this morning and Graeme hit the bar in the second half.

"Konrad Sygitowicz was our man of the match as he had a very good game at centre-back."

Fylingdales shared eight goals with visitors Ayton in an action-packed encounter, with Ayton's Brad Parkin suffering a broken collarbone in the 35th minute.

Niall Prentice opened the scoring for Ayton, and although Sam Richardson levelled, Parkin headed in a Tyson Stubbings corner to make it 2-1.

Richardson equalised again, and then 10 minutes before half-time Parkin suffered his injury after crashing to the floor after a mistimed aerial challenge, Parkin looking set to score his second with a header when the incident occured. The game was then held up for a prolonged spell while the ambulance arrived to take him to hospital.

After play restarted Barry Heyes put Fylingdales back in front, but Ayton equalised through a Danny Appleby tap-in from a Stubbings free-kick after the interval.

The hosts' man of the match Benn Sullivan was then fouled by Stu Wilson in the penalty area, and Richardson completed his hat-trick, and restored Fylingdales' lead from the spot.

Sub Jamie Gilligan earned a point for Ayton, racing through onto a long pass and lobbing the ball over the Dales keeper.

Central midfielder Liam Fraser and centre-back Jake Adams were singled out as the star men by Ayton boss Mark Plumpton.

Roscoes Bar moved into fourth place with a hard-earned 2-0 win at Heslerton.

In the first half Roscoes Bar's Andy Noon headed down to Matty Rowley, who hit the bar from just inside box and a couple of good saves from the Heslerton keeper kept out shots from Sean Rowley and Noon.

The deadlock was broken on the hour mark when Jack Brown headed in after good work from Matty Rowley on the right

Heslerton had a couple of good chances to level, putting one over the bar and one straight at the Bar keeper from just outside box.

With five minutes to go Lee Sutton beat his full-back and smashed in from a tight angle to secure the points for the away side.

Roscoes boss Lee Paterson said: "Sutton was our man of match as he worked hard all game and scored a good goal. The whole team grafted really hard and I am proud of them all."

Heslerton chief Billy Bown added: "We are a young side and are still learning, but we had two good chances and needed to put them away. Scott Bwon was our man of the match fro a strong game at left-back."

Newlands Reserves claimed top spot in the second division thanks to a 2-1 home win against Scarborough Campus.

Shem Atkinson put Newlands ahead with an early penalty and Zak Hansen added the second before Michael Stables pulled a goal back for the students.

A string of superb saves from Newlands keeper Josh Young kept the home side in front, Young earning the man of the match award for the victors with right-back George Wilson also excelling.

The Campus team shared their star man award in a great all-round performance against the leaders.