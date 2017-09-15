Forward Roberts leaves Blues to join Marske

Whitby Town striker Mikey Roberts has joined Marske United.

The striker signs for Carl Jarrett's Northern League side for an undisclosed fee after being transfer-listed by the club last month.

Roberts scored 35 goals for the club in two seasons, including a decisive brace in the North Riding Senior Cup final against Pickering Town, making 106 appearances in the process.

The forward got off the mark for this season last weekend, scoring the winner at Matlock Town, but has found opportunities limited at the Turnbull Ground.

A club statement said: "Whitby Town Football Club would like to wish Mikey all the best with his new club and for the future."