Former Rovers man Carson keen to impress at Blues

Whitby Town new boy David Carson has expressed his delight at getting underway at the club, after a month out of the game.

The former Blackburn Rovers Under-21 midfielder from Boldon, put pen to paper at the Turnbull Ground on Friday after leaving South Shields in November.

He made his debut as a substitute in Monday’s 1-0 win at Frickley, but admitted that a lack of games means he’s not quite up to speed.

“I’m pleased to have got the deal through,” Carson told The Whitby Gazette.

“Obviously I’ve not played for a few weeks but I’ve kept myself fit and ticking over. I do need to get back into it.

“After speaking to the club and the manager though, this was the perfect place for me.

“I’m playing as high as I can and with a side that is doing very well.

“It’s something that I’m really looking forward to getting stuck into.”

The former South Shields man joined up with the squad on Monday and praised them for their togetherness and how they welcomed him into the side.

“I don’t know too many in the squad,” the attacking midfielder added.

“But on Monday you could see what the lads are all about. They’ve welcomed me in very well.

“When I came on, everyone stuck together, everyone spoke to me and saw the game out and that’s what we’ve got to do.

“On the back of that, thankfully we got the three points; it’s always a good feeling to get a win in your first game.”