FOOTBALL FOCUS: Sleights hit five past Thornton

Ed Turner and Sam Leadley’s Sleights side continued their 100% start in the Beckett Football League, moving up to second after a 5-1 win against Thornton Dale Reserves.

Right-back Chris Warrior opened the scoring, after Ben Wilson and Taylor Humble combined down the left, feeding Elliot Clark, who fed the overlapping Warrior to steer home.

Clark lobs the Dale keeper

Thornton then surprised the hosts by levelling with an impressive strike.

“It was an even game until half time.” Turner told the Whitby Gazette.

“We looked a different team in the second half, gained momentum and tore them apart. Credit to our lads for keeping together when they equalised.” he added.

“We showed character to keep positive and win the game.”

Clark, signed in the summer, then fired Sleights into a two-goal lead with a quickfire brace as the home side went up a gear for 3-1.

Luke Jackson slammed home a penalty to make it 4-1 before man-of-the-match Clark completed his hat-trick towards the end.

“Thornton Dale started strongly.” Leadley admitted.

“We had to soak up the pressure in the first half and we got a goal against the run of play.”

“A reshuffle five minutes before the break, which can only be described as a stroke of genius by the gaffers, proved to be a pivotal point in the match.” he joked.

The co-boss, who started in midfield, but ended the game at centre-half, concluded: “Sleights were clinical in front of goal, a couple of brilliant team goals saw us finish the game in a very comfortable manner. It was a satisfying performance.”

Third-placed Fishburn Park are now the only unbeaten side in the North Riding Football League Premier Division after a hard-fought 1-0 win at leaders Redcar Town.

Andy Park’s side notched through Mikey Kilpatrick to close to mere goal difference behind their opponents.

Staithes Athletic are off the bottom of the league after twice coming from behind in their first victory of the season, in a five-goal thriller with Nunthorpe.

Tom Atkinson gave Nunthorpe an early lead on seven minutes, only for James Armstrong to equalise on 25 minutes from a Jake Thompson cross.

Atkinson restored Nunthorpe’s lead just before the break to make it 2-1.

However, Staithes started the second half stronger and an excellent free-kick from Carl Flatters made it 2-2 and Flatters then decided the game, with his second, 10 minutes from time.

Whitby Fishermens brought up double figures at home to Spennithorne and Harmby in the NRCFA Saturday Challenge Cup.

Mark Storr’s men enjoyed a 10-0 drubbing at Lythe. Sam Dowey slammed in four, Phil Spencer struck a brace, with Karl Storr, Jordan Purvis, Lewis Peel and Dan Brown all on target.

Fishburn Park Reserves battled back from a 2-0 deficit to claim a share of the spoils at Sherburn in Division Two of the Scarborough Saturday League.

Liam Scott headed Andy Adamson’s side into an early lead before Paul Mills doubled the hosts’ advantage after 55 minutes.

Fishburn kept battling and a Finlay Morris free-kick made it 2-1 before a Ste Ross goal late on completed the turnaround for Carl Oliver’s men.

Oliver had to be alert in the Fishburn goal to make a crucial save in the dying moments of the match to ensure his side claimed the point.

Midfielder Joe Harris shone for Sherburn, while defender Dan Smith impressed for Park.

Falsgrave Athletic and Goldsborough United played out a 2-2 draw.

Goals from Jamie Corner and Ben Watson helped the away side claim their first point of the season.

Marc Kipling was the man of the match for the visitors Goldsborough.

Fylingdales Reserves edged a 13-goal thriller against Newlands Reserves in Division Two of the Scarborough Sunday League.

Simon Forde hit a hat-trick for Des Weston’s side, Sam Russell hit two, and there were goals from star man Taylor Humble, Lewis Peel and Sam Bailey in their 8-5 win.

Man of the match Finley Willis hit two for the depleted Newlands second string side, while Finley McGregor smashed in a 30-yard volley.

Newlands’ other two goals came from Tyler Beck and Lee McLaughlin.

The only scheduled game in Division One between Ayton and Fylingdales was called off as there was no referee available.