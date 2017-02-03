FOOTBALL FIXTURES: Pier, Edgehill and Traf face North Riding quarter-final clashes

Three of our sides are in North Riding Cup quarter-final action this weekend.

Saturday Challenge Cup holders West Pier host Redcar Athletic, while Edgehill travel to Great Ayton United Royals tomorrow.

Trafalgar host Apple Tree in the last eight of the Sunday Challenge Cup a day later, looking to make the last four of the competition.

Filey Town are also in action in the quarter-finals of the East Riding County FA Senior Country Cup as they travel to Walkington.

THIS WEEK’S FIXTURES

SATURDAY LEAGUE

North Riding County FA Saturday Challenge Cup quarter-finals (2pm ko)

West Pier v Redcar Athletic Reserves, Great Ayton United Royals v Edgehill.

ERCFA Senior Country Cup quarter-finals (2pm ko)

Walkington v Filey Town.

League Cup quarter-finals (1.30pm ko)

Hunmanby United v Newlands Park.

League Trophy quarter-finals (1.30pm ko)

Filey Town Reserves v Goldsborough United, Scalby v Goalsports.

Division One (2pm ko)

Cayton v Sleights, Whitby Fishermen v Seamer.

Division Two (2pm ko)

Snainton v FC Rosette, Duchess v Seamer Reserves, Edgehill Reserves v Cayton Reserves, Falsgrave Athletic v Newlands Reserves.

Division Three (2pm ko)

Ayton v Hunmanby United Reserves, Commercial v Seamer 3rds, Eastway v Scalby Reserves, Fishburn Park Reserves v Sherburn, Itis Itis Rovers v Edgehill 3rds.

SUNDAY LEAGUE

NRCFA Sunday Challenge Cup QF (10.30 ko)

Trafalgar v Apple Tree

Sunday FA Cup (10.30am ko)

Angel v Heslerton

Division One (10.30am ko)

Ayton v Roscoes Bar, Fylingdales v FILO, Newlands v Cayton

Division Two (10.30am ko)

Crown Tavern v Fylingdales Res, Scalby v Newlands Res