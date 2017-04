FOOTBALL FIXTURES: Pier aiming to take stride towards title at Wasps

West Pier can take a massive leap towards retaining their Division One title with victory at Westover Wasps this weekend.

Pier will all but retain their title with victory as they face Edgehill in their last game of the season with at least a three point cushion and a vastly superior goal difference.

Elsewhere, Itis Itis Rovers will go top of Division Three and edge closer to the title if they can overcome struggling Ayton.

FIXTURES

SATURDAY

Division One

Hunmanby United v Newlands Park, Sleights v Edgehill, Westover v West Pier

Division Two

Edgehill Reserves v Goal Sports, FC Rosette v Filey Town Reserves, Seamer Sports Reserves v Duchess

Division Three

Commercial v Goldsborough United, Itis Itis Rovers v Ayton, Scalby Reserves v Goal Sports Reserves, Hunmanby United Reserves v Seamer Sport Reserves

MONDAY (6.30pm ko)

Division One

Whitby Fishermen v Westover Wasps

Division Three

Hunmanby United Reserves v Itis Itis Rovers, Scalby Reserves v Sherburn

WEDNESDAY (6.30pm ko)

Division One

Hunmanby United v Edgehill

Division Two

Goal Sports v Falsgrave, Seamer Sports Reserves v Snainton

Division Three

Itis Itis Rovers v Fishburn Park Reserves, Scalby Reserves v Edgehill 3rds

SUNDAY LEAGUE

SUNDAY (10.30am ko)

Division One

FILO v Trafalgar, Fylingdales v Newlands, Heslerton v West Pier.

Division Two

Crown Tavern v Ayton Reserves, Scarborough Campus v Fylingdales Reserves.

TUESDAY (6.30pm ko)

Division One

Newlands v FILO.

THURSDAY (6.30pm ko)

Division One

Heslerton v Newlands.

SUNDAY (10.30am ko)

Division One

Newlands v Fylingdales, Trafalgar v FILO.