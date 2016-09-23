FOOTBALL FIXTURES: Newlands and Edgehill meet in Division One battle

Hostilities will be resumed between bitter rivals Newlands and Edgehill this weekend when the sides meet in Division One of the Saturday League.
The clash is the stand out fixture of the weekend, with Edgehill 3rds' home game against Itis Itis Rovers also an intriguing tie in Division Three.
Elsewhere, there's a bumper schedule including Junior Cup, District Cup and League Cup fixtures.
The pick of the Sunday League clashes sees newcomers Angel Athletic travel to Fylingdales Reserves, while Division One champs Trafalgar host promoted Roscoes Bar.
SATURDAY’S FIXTURES
Junior Cup (2pm)
Seamer Reserves v Pickering Knights, Filey Town Reserves v Sinnington, Loftus v Scalby Reserves, Heslerton v Hunmanby United Reserves, Snainton v Thornton-le-Dale, Kirkbymoorside Reserves v Commercial, Wombleton Wanderers v Cayton Reserves, Edgehill Reserves v Fishburn Park Reserves, Goalsports v Duchess, Goalsports Reserves v Ayton, Gillamoor v Goldsborough United
District Cup (2pm)
Cayton v West Pier, Sleights v Scalby
League Cup (1.30pm)
Whitby Fishermen v Falsgrave
Division One
Filey Town v Seamer, Hunmanby United v Westover Wasps, Newlands v Edgehill
Division Two
FC Rosette v Newlands Reserves
Division Three
Edgehill 3rds v Itis Itis Rovers, Sherburn v Seamer Sports 3rds, Westover Wasps Reserves v Eastway Sports
SUNDAY’S FIXTURES
Division One
FILO v Cayton, Newlands v Ayton, Trafalgar v Roscoes Bar, West Pier v Fylingdales.
Division Two
Ayton Reserves v Scalby, Crown Tavern v Trafalgar Reserves, Fylingdales Reserves v Angel Athletic, Scarborough Campus v Newlands Reserves.