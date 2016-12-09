FOOTBALL FIXTURES: Edgehill and Newlands set for crunch clash

Title rivals Edgehill and Newlands do battle in the pick of the Saturday League encounters this weekend.
Both sides will be looking to land a blow on their rival's title hopes, with champions and favourites West Pier at home to Seamer.
The stand-out Sunday League clash is Trafalgar v Newlands.
SATURDAY LEAGUE FIXTURES
League Cup (1.30pm)
Duchess v Westover Wasps, FC Rosette v Filey Town
Division One (2pm)
Cayton Corinthians v Whitby Fishermen, Edgehill v Newlands Park, Sleights v Hunmanby United, West Pier v Seamer Sports
Division Two (2pm)
Goalsports v Filey Town Reserves, Scalby v Falsgrave Athletic, Seamer Sports Reserves v Newlands Park Reserves, Snainton v Cayton Corinthians Reserves, West Pier Reserves v Edgehill Reserves
Division Three (2pm)
Ayton v Scalby Reserves, Eastway Sports v Seamer Sports Reserves, Goalsports Reserves v Fishburn Park Reserves, Goldsborough United v Commercial, Hunmanby United Reserves v Sherburn
SUNDAY LEAGUE FIXTURES:
Division One (10.30am)
FILO v Ayton, Fylingdales v Roscoes Bar, Heslerton v Cayton, Trafalgar v Newlands
Division Two (10.30am)
Angel v Newlands Reserves, Ayton Reserves v Fylingdales Reserves, Scalby v Crown Tavern