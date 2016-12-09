Search

FOOTBALL FIXTURES: Edgehill and Newlands set for crunch clash

Newlands and Edgehill do battle

Newlands and Edgehill do battle

0
Have your say

Title rivals Edgehill and Newlands do battle in the pick of the Saturday League encounters this weekend.

Both sides will be looking to land a blow on their rival's title hopes, with champions and favourites West Pier at home to Seamer.

Sleights (green kit) host Hunmanby United this weekend

Sleights (green kit) host Hunmanby United this weekend

The stand-out Sunday League clash is Trafalgar v Newlands.

SATURDAY LEAGUE FIXTURES

League Cup (1.30pm)

Duchess v Westover Wasps, FC Rosette v Filey Town

Division One (2pm)

Cayton Corinthians v Whitby Fishermen, Edgehill v Newlands Park, Sleights v Hunmanby United, West Pier v Seamer Sports

Division Two (2pm)

Goalsports v Filey Town Reserves, Scalby v Falsgrave Athletic, Seamer Sports Reserves v Newlands Park Reserves, Snainton v Cayton Corinthians Reserves, West Pier Reserves v Edgehill Reserves

Division Three (2pm)

Ayton v Scalby Reserves, Eastway Sports v Seamer Sports Reserves, Goalsports Reserves v Fishburn Park Reserves, Goldsborough United v Commercial, Hunmanby United Reserves v Sherburn

SUNDAY LEAGUE FIXTURES:

Division One (10.30am)

FILO v Ayton, Fylingdales v Roscoes Bar, Heslerton v Cayton, Trafalgar v Newlands

Division Two (10.30am)

Angel v Newlands Reserves, Ayton Reserves v Fylingdales Reserves, Scalby v Crown Tavern