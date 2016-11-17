Five things we learned from Whitby Town v Goole

Andrew Snaith singles out five things we learned from Whitby Town's 3-2 defeat at home to Goole in the Doodson Sport League Cup on Tuesday night.

1. The Blues don't have a huge squad.

Whitby only gained a foothold in the match when first team regulars Dave McTiernan and Dale Hopson were introduced seconds before their opening goal.

2. Lee Bullock can handle 90 minutes.

This was clearly the high point of the night for Chris Hardy and the Blues.

Assistant manager Bully has struggled with injury for most of the year and is a great option in the centre of defence, especially with Luke Bythway currently sidelined.

3. Whitby perform best without too many changes.

Chris Hardy typically makes very few changes to his Whitby side for league games. Even during matches the Blues gaffer is loathe to make substitutions unless forced.

The starting line-up suffered with a lack of understanding of each other's games meaning no fluidity, especially in the first half.

4. Dale Hopson is one of the NPL's very best.

Not even at his very best, he was on the scoresheet within 17 minutes of his introduction with a highly-composed penalty and at times looked a class above, despite only playing the last half hour.

5. The League Cup isn't a priority.

Silverware is great, but keeping players like Matty Tymon, Mikey Roberts and Kieran Weledji fully rested and getting minutes into Anthony Hume and Lee Bullock could be priceless in Town's surprise promotion quest.