Fishermens youngsters seal League Cup success

Whitby Fishermens Under-14s are celebrating after beating rivals Scalby to lift the League Cup at Bridlington Town’s Queensgate ground.

Rhys Kipling scored two for the victors, with Brogan Russell and Ryan Hewison grabbing their other goals.

The league title rivals met in the cup final and it was Whitby who started the better.

A fine ball from Whitby man of the match Joseph Wilson found Kipling, who calmly lifted the ball over Freddie White in the Scalby goal.

Scalby got a fortuitous equaliser when Connor Avison took a free-kick from 35 yards out and the Whitby keeper thought it was going wide, only for the ball to drift into the net for 1-1 at half-time.

Whitby started the second half well, Kipling adding his second and Russell calmly converting a penalty to make it 3-1.

With Scalby pushing on Whitby added a richly-deserved fourth goal through Hewison.