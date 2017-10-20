Fishermens, Staithes and Fishburn all suffer defeats as Sleights go second

New Marske Lakes United came from behind to defeat Whitby Fishermens in Division One of the North Riding Football League after Jord Purvis had fired home for Mark Storr’s men.

Kieran Stares and Robbie Farrier both netted in the second half to turn the match on its head for the visitors, who go fourth.

Staithes get a strike in on the BEADS goal. Picture: Brian Murfield

In their all-Premier tie against BEADS, Staithes Athletic lost out on penalties and fell out of the North Riding County FA Saturday Challenge Cup.

Carl Flatters put Staithes Athletic ahead 10 minutes before half-time.

However, Jordan Morgan levelled two minutes from the end to force penalties.

The Middlesbrough side kept their nerve to win 4-2 from the resulting shoot-out.

Fishburn Park lost the final unbeaten record in the North Riding Football League Premier Division as Stockton West End produced another superb defensive display in a 3-0 victory.

Park, who would have gone top with a win, stay third after Karl Williams notched twice and Jake Large once for West End.

Sleights’ 5-0 win against Duncombe Park kept them breathing down the necks of leaders Snainton in Beckett League Division Two.

The villagers opened the scoring around the half hour mark when skipper Charlie Smith fired his his fifth goal of the season.

Robbie Hurworth then got in on the act as he doubled the advantage, for Ed Turner and Sam Leadley’s men, going into half-time.

Hurworth was again on the scoresheet, early in the second half, when Adam Entwistle was sent tumbling in the penalty area.

Hurworth stepped up to fire home the resulting penalty.

Substitute Jack Henshaw has already overtaken last season’s top scorers’ tally and added two more to make it 10 in four goals, late in the day.

Teenage goalkeeper Dylan Humble ensured a clean sheet with a neat spot-kick save, after Entwistle was adjudged to have committed a foul, this time.

Second-placed Sleights are now just three points behind the league leaders with two games in hand.