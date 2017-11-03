Fishermens, Sleights and Park cruise to cup wins

Whitby Fishermens claimed a 2-1 win to dump Itis Itis Rovers out of the Junior Cup.

Fishermens’ first goal came after a pin-point cross from Paul Jobling for Karl Storr to head home.

Fishermens' Karl Storr scored in his side's win at Itis Itis. Picture by Steve Lilly.

Their second came after star man Phil Raisbeck whipped in a free-kick for Jordan Purvis to score via a diving header at back post. Rovers hit back through Callum Myers to make it 2-1 but couldn’t find the crucial equaliser.

Fishermens travel to Leyburn Town in the North Riding Saturday Challenge Cup this weekend.

Sleights advanced in the Scarborough Junior Cup with a dominant display against Scalby Reserves.

Carl Grayson put the visitors ahead at Caedmon College, however a deflected Elliot Clark cross levelled matters and when Billy Graham fired home his first of the campaign, Sam Leadley and Ed Turner’s men had turned the match on its head.

However, it was the second half when the game really opened up.

Top scorer Jack Henshaw continued his goal rush with four, skipper Charlie Smith added two and substitute Taylor Humble was also on target.

Sleights are at Lealholm in the North Riding Saturday Challenge Cup this week.

All North Riding Football League sides progressed in the Yorkshire Old Boys Shield.

Fishburn Park won 2-1 at Shire Academicals in Leeds.

Jake Faichney nodded Andy Park’s men ahead in the first half, only to be pegged back just before the break.

Mark Waterfield won it for the Whitby team, in the second half, with a shot from the edge of the box.

Faichney was man of the match for Fishburn.

Park host Guisborough United this weekend.

The battle at the bottom of the North Riding Football League saw Yarm & Eaglescliffe leapfrog visitors Staithes Athletic, after an understandably-hard-fought affair.

It took 75 minutes for Jack Dalton to net the only goal of the game, pushing Yarm up to third bottom and dropping Athletic to the basement.

Staithes will be looking to bounce straight back when they take on Grangetown Boys Club this weekend.

Liam Cummings smashed five goals as Snainton cruised to a 9-0 win against Fishburn Park Reserves in Division Two of the Scarborough & District Saturday League.

Fishburn Reserves host Sherburn this Saturday.

Ryan Collins also bagged a brace for Andy Holt’s side, while Rob Holt and Damien Foster completed the scoring for the promotion-chasers, who led 5-0 at half-time.

Commercial and Goldsborough United share the spoils from a 3-3 draw.

Player-boss Mike Dent scored two goals for his side, while man of the match Ben Watson got their other goal.

United travel to high-flying Snainton this weekend.

Fylingdales Reserves failed to raise a side for their game at Ayton Reserves in the Scarborough & District Sunday League.

Fylingdales host Roscoes Bar on Sunday, while the Reserves are at Newlands Reserves.