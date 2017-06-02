Fishermen join Sleights in departing Scarborough League

Whitby Fishermen have joined Sleights in leaving the Scarborough & District Saturday League ahead of the 2017/18 campaign.

The Fishermen have confirmed they’ll be joining up with the new North Riding Football League, which is an amalgamation of the Teesside League and the Eskvale & Cleveland League.

Long-serving goalkeeper Paul Cull (pictured right) said: “There’s no difference in the travel for us, and it’ll be good to play some different teams at different places.

“All our junior sides play in the Teesside League too, so this move makes sense.”

The Fishermen follow Sleights (above) in leaving the Scarborough League, after they announced they’d be joining the Beckett League last week.