Fishburn suffer shoot-out misery

Fishburn Park's hopes of setting up a dream North Riding FA Senior Cup clash against Scarborough Athletic were dashed as they lost on penalties to Redcar Town on Saturday.

Andy Park's side fell behind after 70 minutes, James Organ-Simpson fouling a Redcar man in the box and a Town man duly smashed in from the spot.

Player-assistant manager Mark Waterfield brought Park level just five minutes later though as he smashed in a 20-yard free-kick past the visitors' keeper.

Town held their nerve from the spot as both Organ-Simpson and Waterfield missed their spot-kicks, ending Park's hopes of progressing in the cup as they lost the shoot-out 4-3.

Nathan Smurthwaite was Park's man of the match.

