Fishburn Park lose out to Redcar Newmarket

Fishburn Park slipped to a 6-3 loss at Redcar Newmarket in the RT Raine Trophy.

Park fell behind after poor marking from a corner but their response was rapid as player-assistant boss Mark Waterfield, with a low hard effort into the bottom corner, levelled the scores.

The visitors took the lead when Waterfield’s clever backheel found Andrew Menzies, who sidefooted home.

Redcar levelled before the break and then netted again in the 47th minute.

Park restored parity when Waterfield’s clever dummy released Sam Richardson, who finished with aplomb.

The visitors should have gone ahead moments later when they were awarded a penalty, but Waterfield blazed his spot-kick over the bar.

Within minutes Redcar won a penalty of their own and duly found the back of the net.

Ben Wilson was then sent off for Park, with two further Newmarket goals adding to the visitors’ misery.

Waterfield was Park man of the match, while Richardson impressed playing through the pain barrier with an ankle injury.

Leaders Lealholm moved to the brink of promotion with a 4-0 home Beckett League Division Two win against Snainton Reserves.

After a goalless first half, Lealholm made the perfect start to the second period, taking a 3-0 lead when Dan Stonehouse scored a superb hat-trick within four minutes, starting in the 52nd minute with the goal of the game a fantastic strike.

Two minutes later a left wing cross saw Arron Leeman head the ball back across goal for Stonehouse to score from 10 yards.

A minute later he completed his treble when he lobbed the visiting keeper.

In between the second and third goal home keeper Tobi Fergus made a brilliant save to keep Snainton out.

Substitute Mike Simons completed the goalscoring 10 minutes from time.

Man of the match was Brad Lewis, just pipping his fellow midfielder Sam Russell.