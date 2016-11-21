Fishburn edge feisty derby clash at Staithes

Mikey Kilpatrick netted a brace to fire Fishburn Park to a 2-1 win at derby rivals Staithes Athletic.

Fishburn got off to the best possible start as Kilpatrick scored with a neat finish from close range after being picked out by Richard Lane just two minutes into the clash.

Staithes equalised against run of play with 20 minutes on the clock when an underhit free-kick by Park allowed Staithes to break on the counter-attack and their striker rounded keeper Kieran Noble before applying a simple finish to ensure the sides headed in level at the break.

The second half was Fishburn get on top of proceedings, despite one early chance for Staithes that saw Noble tip a shot onto the bar when a goal looked a certainty.

Staithes struggled to create openings after that and as the half went on only Fishburn looked like scoring.

Substitute James Organ-Simpson made life difficult for the Staithes centre-half from Lane's through-ball, which found its way to the alert Kilkpatrick to stab in his second if the game to put Park 2-1 up.

A frantic and feisty last five minutes saw Staithes reduced to 10 men after a poor tackle on Kilpatrick.

This resulted in some heated discussions between the two sets of players.

After the fracas, Fishburn held firm to see out a memorable derby win.

