Fishburn beaten by Three Fiddles

Fishburn Park suffered a 3-1 home defeat against third-placed Guisborough Three Fiddles on Saturday.

Park could've leapfrogged Three Fiddles and waltzed into the top three, but their defeat leaves them adrift in fifth.

The home side looked like they were on track for the win when instrumental top-scorer Dan Brown handed them the lead after 35 minutes.

Fiddles replied almost immediately to make it 1-1 heading into the half-time interval.

The game was turned on its head after 68 minutes when the away side were awarded a dubious penalty, which they converted to take the lead for the first time in the contest.

Fiddles hit the right note once again with just five minutes left on the clock to round off a 3-1 victory.

Park's Luke Storr was on song for the hosts, despite their disappointing defeat.

