Fishburn and Staithes in derby league opener

Fishburn Park and Staithes kick off their new North Riding Football League Premier Division campaigns with a mouthwatering derby.

Park will host their fierce rivals Staithes in their opening game on Saturday August 19.

Both teams have moved to the North Riding League after the amalgamation of the Teesside League, which they were members of last season, and the Eskvale & Cleveland League.

Staithes will follow that game up with a trip to Redcar Newmarket on August 26, while Park take the trip to Stockton West End.

Both Park and Staithes were given a bye from the opening round of fixtures, which are scheduled to take place on Saturday August 12.

The fixtures for Whitby Fishermen have yet to be confirmed after their switch to Division One of the new set-up.

They finished mid-table in the Scarborough Saturday League Division One last season before making the move.

In the newitts.com Beckett League there will be more Whitby-based action this coming season.

Lealholm made the jump up from division two to the top flight after just one season in the league.

They finished the campaign unbeaten, with an impressive haul of 46 points from 18 fixtures.

Sleights will join Division Two this season after their switch from the Scarborough Saturday League.

They finished last term third-from-bottom of the Scarborough set-up’s top flight.

Goldsborough United and Fishburn Park’s second string will both ply their trade in the Scarborough League’s second division this season after a re-shuffle which has seen a reserve division created alongside the other two divisions.

Fylingdales will also be fielding two sides in the Scarborough and District Sunday League for the 2017-18 campaign.