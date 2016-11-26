Edgehill, Pier and Hunmanby move into Harbour Cup semi-finals

Edgehill, West Pier and Hunmanby United all secured wins to book a spot in the final four of the Scarborough & District FA Harbour Cup.

Beckett League Division One side Sinnington completed the semi-final line-up after their 3-1 win at Cayton.

Hunmanby United gained instant revenge for their league loss at home to neighbours Filey Town last weekend with a 3-2 home win in the cup.

The visitors took the lead through Phil Dickens after only five minutes, but United levelled on the 20-minute mark when Lee Micklethwaite's throw was flicked on by Ryan Baldry and Cam Dobson slotted home.

Darren Clough restored Town's lead, only for player-boss Daz Crawford to send in a precise free-kick which was met by a bullet header from Leigh Franks.

United took the upper hand after the break but failed to find the net until the 65th minute, when a stunning shot from former Filey striker James Pinder rocketed into the net.

Clough could have levelled for Filey, but his penalty was saved by United keeper Jonny Hyde, who was the man of the match for the victors in a great all-round team performance.

West Pier were made to work hard for their 2-1 home triumph against Whitby Fishermen, who played 80 minutes with only 10 men.

The turning point of the game came after only 10 minutes when Fishermen centre-half Dave Welham put in a fine save on the goalline to deny Pier an opener, Welham was sent off and Martin Cooper slotted in the resulting penalty.

A string of fine saves from Fishermens keeper Paul Cull kept his side in the game until the hour mark, when Neil Thomas finished in style after winning the ball on the edge of the visitors' area.

The 10-man Whitby side refused to give in, and after having a goal disallowed for offside they pulled a goal back three minutes from time through Ian Smith but it was too late to take the game to penalties.

Cull and Dylan Goldsmith impressed for the visitors, while Sam Garnett was the man of the match for Pier, with seasoned campaigner Paul Provins putting in a great shift up front for the victors.

Edgehill cruised to a 6-1 win at Scalby, Dean Craig netting twice for the visitors.

Kieran Link opened the scoring for the away side after only three minutes and Craig doubled the lead after quarter of an hour.

The Division Two side pulled a goal back when Mark Oldroyd converted an Aiden Thomas corner.

Goals from James Gunn and Joe Gallagher wrapped up the win before half-time.

Craig's second goal came in the 65th minute and an own goal 10 minutes from time completed the scoring.

Cayton slumped to a 3-1 home loss against Beckett League outfit Sinnington, Tom Mackenzie scoring for the hosts.

Scarborough League teams Edgehill Reserves and Seamer Reserves both suffered home defeats in the last eight of the Scarborough FA Junior Cup.

Edgehill Reserves fell 2-0 behind to Loftus by half-time, but Edgehill's only sub Bell made an instant impact with a brace to make it 2-2 early in the second half.

Unfortunately Carl Hepples left the pitch through to injury to reduce Edgehill to 10 men as they had no further subs left, the away side taking full advantage and scoring four quick goals to surge into a 6-2 lead.

Benny Davis gave Edgehill a brief glimmer of hope with a third goal, but Loftus hit a seventh to seal the win despite a fine all-round team effort from the hosts.

Arran Wright twice levelled for Seamer Sports Reserves at home to Kirkdale United, but the Beckett League side earned a 4-2 win.

Man of the match Wright brought it back to 1-1 before half-time but United made it 2-1, then Wright struck his second after the interval to give Seamer hope but United pulled away with two more goals.