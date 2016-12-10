DIVISIONS 2 & 3: Ten-man Edgehill Reserves claim victory at leaders Pier Reserves

Division Two leaders West Pier Reserves suffered a shock 4-0 loss at home to 10-man Edgehill Reserves.

The visitors started the game with only 10 men, and were forced to play the final 15 minutes with only nine but still managed to have too much for Pier's second string.

Hepples first three goals for Martyn Ferrey's team, his third the pick of the bunch, a sweetly-struck 35-yard left-footed volley into the top corner of the net.

Liam Cooper scored the fourth goal to secure the points for Edgehill, but despite Hepples and Cooper excelling for the away side it was also a string of outstanding saves from Edgehill keeper Paul Manning which laid the foundations for the win.

Ferrey said: "Manning, Hepples and Cooper were excellent, but all the players deserve credit for this great win. I would also like to mention how well Alan Marshall reffed the game, it was great to see him back after being out through illness."

Filey Town Reserves won 7-5 at Goalsports in an action-packed encounter.

Joe Gage was the driving force for Town with four goals, while Billy Coyne scored two first-half penalties and Mike Stables also notched.

Tyson Stubbings scored a goal either side of the interval for the hosts, with a long-range header from Kieran Friett and a Martin Atkinson effort pulling it back to 5-4 at one point.

Town surged clear with another two goals, player-boss Mark Plumpton scoring the fifth for the hosts.

Defenders Ellery Liley and Josh Westmorland, along with Joe Gage, were Town's star men, with Stubbings the star for the hosts.

Five goals from Liam Cummings guided Snainton to a 13-0 home win against Cayton Corinthians Reserves.

Rob Holt and Regan Hewitt smashed in three goals apiece for the hosts, with Sam Cooper and Ben Norman also notching.

Seamer Sports Reserves secured a 5-1 home win against Newlands Reserves.

Tom Adams fired in a double for the hosts, with Mark Barber, Gaz Walters and Nick Hegarty, with a superb curling shot from the edge of the box, also on target.

Centre-back Dan Jewitt was man of the match for Seamer with Adams also impressing.

Scalby and Falsgrave shared the spoils in a 3-3 draw.

Rob Speight scored twice for the villagers, who were always in front, with new signing Ross Kevan also netting and earning the man-of-the-match award.

Adrian Kwiatkowski, Sam Mahoney and sub Nathan Patterson, also making his debut for Falsgrave after joining from Rosette, were on target for the visitors.

Gregor Jankowski was the man of the match for Falsgrave for another fine performance in goal.

Scalby Reserves climbed off the foot of Division Three with a 6-2 win at Ayton, who now occupy bottom spot in the table.

A James Ledden lob and tap-in from John Bateman put Scalby 2-0 up at the break

After the interval Graeme Farrah smashed in his first of the season to help Scalby pull clear, and Ledden diverted a great header for 4-0 and Tom Crawford finished from close range after good work from the in-form Ledden.

Nick Penny pulled a goal back for the hosts, Taylor Jordan making it 6-1 before youngster Lev Fielding-White scored a superb individual solo goal for the home side,

Karl Hansell was the man of the match for the victors

Goldsborough United boosted their chances of gaining promotion in their debut season with a 3-2 home win against rivals Commercial.

Good work from Mike Brennan, Ben Watson and Owen Stoker saw the latter break free and pass it past the Commercial keeper to put United in front.

Adam Smith's close-range header from a Luke Smith free-kick brought the scores level, but Sam Pike restored United's lead just before half-time.

Despite the home side dominating the early stages of the second half, it was Commercial who levelled when Macca Youngson fired in a first-time volley from Macauley Riley's pinpoint pass.

The points looked set to be shared until Ryan Roe's fine run saw him beat three Commercial players before picking out Watson, who headed home the winning goal.

Pike was the man of the match for United, with keeper Liam Bare the Commercial side's star man.

Eastway Sports also remain in the promotion mix after their 6-2 home win against Seamer Sports 3rds.

The visitors took a fifth-minute lead but Ross Bland levelled for the hosts before Eric Hall put them ahead on 31 minutes from the penalty spot.

Bland scored his second to make it 3-1 after the interval, and Dean Andrews then added a fourth, sub Josh Hill making it 5-1 with a superb solo goal.

Rob Whitehead completed the hosts' scoring with the pick of the bunch, debutant Marcus Mockridge charging upfield for the hosts and taking on several players before passing on for Bland and Whitehead to play a one-two, the latter finishing adeptly.

Mockridge was the Eastway man of the match for a superb debut performance, Dom Barber also doing well in his first game after moving from Seamer Sports, along with Mockridge.

Paul Jobling's 15th-minute goal was enough for Fishburn Park Reserves to claim a 1-0 win at a much-improved Goalsports Reserves.

Goalsports boss Andy Thorpe said: "The team put in a great effort today and it was our best defensive performance of the season. The whole team deserve to share the man of the match award, although Harry Denness was particularly good in central midfield."