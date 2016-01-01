Search
DIV ONE & LEAGUE CUP: Jenkinson treble helps Edgehill sink rivals Newlands

A Luke Jenkinson hat-trick helped Edgehill boost their Scarborough Saturday League Division One title hopes with a 5-1 at home to rivals Newlands.

Whitby Town v Nantwich preview by Andrew Snaith

Blues hoping to bounce back against Nantwich

Whitby Town host old rivals Nantwich Town, this Saturday, desperate to reclaim top spot after Rushall's win over the Seasiders ended a six-week run at the summit.

Chris Hardy's weekly column

CHRIS HARDY: Rushall defeat was hard to take

I think anyone at Rushall on Saturday would agree that we deserved to take at least a point from the game.

Steven Snaith admits he needs to stay calm on the pitch

Whitby Town skipper Snaith - I need to work on staying calm on the pitch

Whitby Town captain Steven Snaith believes that he needs to control his disciplinary record, but insists he will not be changing his style of play.

Whitby Town keeper Shane Bland is confident that they can turn free-falling York City over at The Turnbull Ground in the North Riding FA Senior Cup

Bland believes Blues are capable of pulling off York giantkilling

Shane Bland believes that Whitby Town’s North Riding Senior Cup home tie with York City is a winnable one.

Newlands and Edgehill do battle

FOOTBALL FIXTURES: Edgehill and Newlands set for crunch clash

Title rivals Edgehill and Newlands do battle in the pick of the Saturday League encounters this weekend.

Mikey Kilpatrick hit two for Park

TEESSIDE & BECKETT LEAGUE: Park smash eight past Banks

Three Fishburn Park players bagged braces as they hammered rock-bottom Whinney Banks 8-1 in the Teesside League on Saturday.

Five things we learned from Rushall Olympic v Whitby Town

Five things we learned from Rushall Olympic v Whitby Town

Whitby Town’s reign at the summit of the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League came to an end on Saturday after the Blues went down to a cruel 1-0 defeat at Rushall Olympic’s Dales Lane. Paul Connolly takes us through five things we learned from the defeat.

Sunday League round-up

SUNDAY LEAGUE: Goals galore as Ayton edge out Dales

Ayton edged an 11-goal thriller against Fylingdales in Division One.

Jack Henshaw lifts the ball over the advancing Paul Cull for his second and Sleights' fourth goal in their 4-1 win. Picture: Brian Murfield.

SATURDAY LEAGUE: Sleights win derby clash at Fishermen

Sleights claimed the bragging rights with a 4-1 derby victory away at Whitby Fishermen in Division One.
Itis Itis Rovers celebrate scoring at Seamer. Picture: Steve Lilly.

SATURDAY LEAGUE: Cup reports - Rovers stun top-flight Seamer

Third division promotion-chasers Itis Itis Rovers stunned top-flight Seamer in the Coastal Shellfish League Cup.

Whitby Town lost 1-0 at Rushall Olympic

Blues drop to third after late defeat at Rushall

Whitby Town dropped down to third after they lost 1-0 at new leaders Rushall Olympic after an 89th minute penalty rebound conversion.
Whitby Town news

Blues set for Olympic challenge against rivals

Whitby Town start a crucial December campaign with a trip to the West Midlands to face off against third-placed Rushall Olympic on Saturday.

Scarborough Athletic news

Boro handed North Riding FA Cup quarter-final trip to Richmond Town

Scarborough Athletic will make the trip to face Wearside League high-flyers Richmond Town in the final eight of the North Riding FA Senior Cup.

Chris Hardy's weekly column

CHRIS HARDY: Kyle will be a great addition

We can take plenty of positives from this past week. Saturday was frustrating for us as we should’ve won the game at Ilkeston.

Whitby Town news

Over 700 sign Whitby Town mast petition

Over 700 people have vented their frustration at proposals to move two mobile phone masts from the Turnbull Ground - potentially costing Whitby Town £14,000 a year in revenue.

West Pier show off their league shield from last season

THIS WEEKEND'S FIXTURES: Teams hit the North Riding Cup trail

Five teams will be flying the flag for the Scarborough leagues in the NRCFA Saturday and Sunday Cups this weekend.

Whitby Town beat Guisborough Town 5-0 in the North Riding FA Senior Cup tonight

Hopson hits hat-trick as Blues breeze past Guisborough

Blues boss Chris Hardy was true to his word making only modest changes for this return to his former club and Whitby's to the North Riding Senior Cup on Tuesday night.
Whitby Town boss Chris Hardy takes his side to his former club Guisborough Town tonight

Hardy likely to take strong side to former club Guisborough

Whitby return to the North Riding Senior Cup tonight after six years on the sidelines as they travel to Guisborough Town.

Five things we learned from Ilkeston v Whitby Town

Five things we learned from Ilkeston v Whitby Town

Whitby Town remained top of the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League with a 0-0 shutout at strugglers Ilkeston on Saturday afternoon. Paul Connolly takes us through five things we learned from the game.

