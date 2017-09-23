DISTRICT CUP: Luntley sparkles as Newlands win at Seamer

Ben Luntley was the star man as Newlands claimed a cracking District FA Cup win at Seamer Sports.

The visitors opened the scoring on 15 minutes when Ben Luntley struck from the penalty spot after a Kile Fields header had been handled in the area.

Fine work from Luntley and Dan Freer then set up Adam Stride to double Newlands' lead, but Danny Glendinning pulled a goal back for Seamer with a cracking finish.

Fields then restored Newlands' lead before half-time, scoring at the near post, lashing his shot past the Seamer gloveman.

Luntley provided the cross for Freer to head in Newlands' fourth after the interval, but Glendinning's second breathed fresh life into Seamer.

But the visitors' fifth killed them off, sub Stew Bates slotting into an empty net after Brad Rowley had charged the ball down after challenging the Seamer keeper, man of the match Luntley squaring the ball to Bates.

Flamborough also moved into the next round of the cup thanks to a 4-3 home win against fellow top-flight side Goal Sports.

Danny Baker's cracking cross allowed Ben Marshall to tap home at the far post after only 10 minutes, Harry Denness then missed a simple chance to head Goal Sports back on level terms.

The visitors did eventually level on 25 minutes when 16-year-old centre-back James Cullen netted on his debut after a corner.

Fine play from Lee Waters and Ryan Tranmer then created a chance for Baker to flick in Boro's second goal before the break.

A deflected shot from Marshall and a Jason Bartley header after the interval secured the win for the hosts, but a penalty from player-boss Plumpton and a Tyson Stubbings finish from excellent work from 16-year-old sub Regan Dove gave Goal Sports late hope, but it was not enough to force a penalty shoot-out.

Baker was the referee's man of the match for Boro, while strikers Marshall and Liam Price shared the manager's man of the match award.