Depleted Fishburn claim narrow victory over Thornaby Dubliners

A depleted Fishburn Park side made it three wins on the bounce with a dogged 1-0 win at home to Thornaby Dubliners in the Teesside League Division One.

With brothers Luke and Nathan Storr and Mikey Kilpatrick all on holiday and with Ben Libby, Jordan Smurthwaite, Dom Wilson, Andrew Menzies and Jake Faichney all unavailable due to injury, manager Andy Park and assistant Steve Mothersdale were forced into the squad on the bench.

Park man of the match Callum Halley evades a Thornaby opponent

Despite their long list of absentees, Park started brightly and dominated the first half-an-hour.

The deadlock was broken when player-assistant manager Mark Waterfield, who was filling in at centre-half, sent a superb through-ball from in his own half to Dan Brown, who timed his run perfectly to hold off the defender and smash into the bottom corner to continue his fine form in front of goal.

Park then opened Thornaby up on several occasions but couldn’t find the second killer goal before the break.

A great move involving Ben Wilson and James Organ-Simpson nearly brought the second goal.

Wilson’s fine ball in flying across goal only needing a touch to turn it home but it agonisingly evaded the waiting strikers and flew out to safety.

While the scores stayed at 1-0 Thornaby sensed an equaliser, but Park’s resilience and some commanding goalkeeping from Keiran Noble helped the home side see out the game out to seal the three points.

Joint assistant boss Mothersdale said: “We looked solid again and were never in any real trouble.

“It was a pleasing win as we were down to the bare bones and credit to the lads they all put a great shift in.

“Man of the match was Callum Halley, he’s come up from the Reserves and he’s taken his chance with both hands.

“He’s relentless and his fitness levels are immense and he was everywhere winning tackle after tackle in a proper workmanlike performance.”

Park face Redcar Town on Saturday in the North Riding FA Senior Cup.

The winners of that clash will face a trip to Evo-Stik North Division One club Scarborough Athletic in the next round.

