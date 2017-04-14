Dale’s delight as Town pair win awards

Whitby Town’s Dale Hopson was delighted to have seen his excellent form this season pay off, by winning a top accolade at Sunday night’s Evo-Stik Northern Premier League awards ceremony.

The Blues midfielder, who netted a crucial penalty to ensure three points for at Mickleover, was awarded the NPL Show Supporters’ player of the season, beating Radcliffe Borough’s Elliott Rokka and Blyth Spartans’ Daniel Maguire to the trophy.

Hopson, however, admitted that he’d still have been happy if he hadn’t won.

“I was happy enough to be in the top five,” Hopson told the Whitby Gazette.

“To win it was on another level, I was delighted. It just shows the recognition I’m getting from the fans, supporters, friends and family.

“If other supporters when we play them, are taking notice and voting for me on the back of what I’ve done this season, it’s a massive confidence boost for me.”

Shane Bland

Hopson also made the team of the season for the league, alongside teammate Shane Bland.

Bland has kept 16 clean sheets for the Seasiders this season, and was also delighted to have made the side.

“Out of 24 goalkeepers, to be voted the best in the league, it’s absolutely top drawer,” Bland (pictured right) said.

“Having Dale in there too is a massive achievement for us and the club. It was a shame that Dale couldn’t get league player of the year too, to complete the treble.”