Cup final tickets up for grabs for Blues fans

Whitby Town fans can now buy tickets for the big North Riding FA Senior Cup final clash with Pickering Town at the Riverside Stadium.

The game will take place at Premier League club Middlesbrough’s ground on May 15, kicking off at 7.30pm.

Tickets can be bought from the Wasley Chapman office at 5 Bobby’s Bank in Whitby.

Seats for a bus to the game can also be booked as well.

The club are holding a quiz night at the Turnbull on May 3 from 8pm.

The Supporters sponsored walk to Robin Hood’s Bay will be held on May 13, for more information contact Eddie McNamee on 07969812375.