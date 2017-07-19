Clegg names 21-man squad for Saturday League rep side games

Have your say

Scarborough & District Saturday League rep side manager Steve Clegg has announced his squad for their two games over the next week.

The Saturday League's finest tackle Boro at Silver Royd on Saturday, 3pm kick off, a game that is preceded by a clash between the Saturday League Under-19s against Pickering Town Under-19s, kicking off at 12.30pm.

Clegg's troops then play Pickering Town, again at Scarborough RUFC, next Wednesday, 7.30pm.

REP SQUAD: Callum Myers, Chris Ferrey, Kurtis Henderson, Lloyd Henderson, Gary Thomas, Niall Gibb, Harry Holden, Ricky Nock, Kile Fields, James Jenkinson, Kieran Link, James Gunn, Joe Gallagher, Dean Craig, Luke Jones, Sam Garnett, Martin Cooper, Sean Exley, Jamie Bradshaw, Ben Luntley, Curtis Rose