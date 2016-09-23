CHRIS HARDY: Winning at Spennymoor is as good as it gets

Tuesday night’s victory at Spennymoor was an absolutely fantastic result.

They are the big-hitters at our level in this part of the world. They have invested heavily and not only have a really good team, they have an extremely strong squad of players.

It doesn’t get any harder in this division than going to Spennymoor for a midweek fixture, which really puts this win into perspective.

We didn’t just get the three points, we once again produced a performance that was worthy of taking them.

We were the better team. We looked fitter and stronger than them and produced a clever performance.

I wouldn’t go as far as to say we battered them because it wasn’t that kind of game, but we certainly deserved our victory.

With time running out it looked like we might have had to settle for just a point, which would have been a travesty.

But as they have been doing all season, these players kept working past the 90th minute, and as a result they got their rewards with Dale Hopson’s late goal.

Obviously I was disappointed to go out of the FA Cup on Saturday, it was a nip and tuck game with little to choose between the sides and we did more than enough to deserve a replay.

Ultimately, the match has hinged on two big chances. We’ve missed a one-on-one opportunity, whereas they’ve scored theirs.

Mikey Roberts has gone through on goal when it was still 0-0 and will be the first to admit that he should have done better.

In a game of such fine margins those are the kind of things that make the difference.

We now look ahead to our trip to Stourbridge on Saturday and we go there looking to maximise our points return.

They are a good, established side at this level, however with the results and performances we have been producing, our players are extremely confident at this moment in time.

There is a real buoyancy in the camp, as our start to the season has exceeded everybody’s expectations, including my own.

We have to make sure that complacency doesn’t creep in and we start expecting to get results, but I’m sure that won’t happen as this group of players are extremely professional in their approach.