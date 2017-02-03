CHRIS HARDY: We're all up for cup clash with Boro

We’ve got a date for our big North Riding Senior Cup clash against Middlesbrough.

We know a lot about Boro and they know what we’re about as well.

They beat us pre-season and we got the better of them recently in a friendly game behind closed doors.

The most pleasing thing about the game, on February 21, is that we are at this stage in the season and still have something meaningful to play for.

It can be tiring when you’re just battling relegation year on year, so to be up near the top of the table and to be welcoming Middlesbrough to The Turnbull Ground for a big semi-final is great for the players, the fans and the club as a whole.

The atmosphere for the quarter-final against York City was excellent, so hopefully we’ll get a big turnout and the place will be rocking on the night.

They’ll be a tough proposition, but to win a cup competition you have to play the better sides at some point, so we’ll give it a good go.

We welcome Skelmersdale United to The Turnbull on Saturday for a game that we really do need to be winning.

Our home form has been fantastic this season, we’ve really made the Turnbull a fortress, so clearly I’m hoping that will continue.

Thanks for reading

Chris