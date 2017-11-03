CHRIS HARDY: We’ll work hard to turn this around

There is no getting away from the fact that October was a disappointing month for everyone at the football club.

Yes, we may have drawn a couple of games, but the cold hard facts state that we failed to win a game in October.

I don’t want to get too negative or downbeat, minus Dale Hopson, this is the same group and a similar group to the one that did so well last season.

While we haven’t had much go our way of late, especially on Tuesday night at Mickleover when I thought we deserved a point from the game, you make your own luck at times and we haven’t done enough recently to earn it.

Saturday’s FA Trophy defeat was very disappointing.

It is my biggest regret since coming to Whitby Town that we haven’t managed to go on a good run in one of the FA cup competitions.

The conditions played a huge part in our defeat to Marine, it was blowing a gale at the Turnbull Ground, and we didn’t take advantage in the first half when we had the wind at our backs.

In the second half, the gusts really picked up and it was a complete lottery.

Marine deserved their win, we can have no complaints about that whatsoever.

Tuesday night was a different affair, there were certainly positives to take from the performance at Mickleover.

There was plenty of application and effort, and we played at a good tempo, so if we can build on that we’ll soon turn things around.

Our disappointing run has surprised me, but we are working hard in training to come up with solutions - we aren’t burying our heads in the sand.

The players know in no uncertain terms what is expected of them and how we are planning to get the positive results that will hopefully carry us up the table.

This division certainly has more depth in quality this season, so we need to be at our best more often in a bid to pick up wins.

I believe in this group of players and I know they’re better than our league position is showing, but a couple of wins does the world of good for confidence and would soon see us moving up the table.

Shane Bland is struggling with a bad back for Saturday, we’ll be assessing him this week and hopefully he’ll be fit.

Connor Dunlavey is out for the long term, and Matty Tymon and Andy Monkhouse will hopefully be in the squad.