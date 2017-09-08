CHRIS HARDY: Upset at Penistone hurt us all

There was nobody more disappointed by the outcome of the Penistone Church game than me.

I spoke to the players following the match and broke it down to them that there was an element of responsibility on us all.

We had a good following down there and we let them down on the day by making simple mistakes.

Had we defended three setpieces and balls into the box correctly, our opponents wouldn’t have been in the positions in the game that they were.

Likewise, at the other end, our deliveries needed to be far better than they were. We’ve scored twice, but had we made our final balls more inquisitive, we could have had three or four.

In some respects, you could call it a giant-killing.

At the end of the day, we have to put it behind us and wish Penistone all the best in the next round.

Tuesday night went some way to putting that result to bed, with a much-improved performance and result.

On the night, we were at it and found levels that we have been looking for for a number of weeks.

We went behind early on and had plenty of opportunities to let our heads drop, but we kept at our opponents and kept probing, and eventually found our way through.

Once we found our stride, we made life difficult for our opponents and thoroughly deserved the victory.

Kieran Weledji continued to cause problems for our opponents, proving that he is developing into a nuisance of a striker to play against, while our wing-backs were also a handful all night.

On Saturday, we travel to Matlock Town for another tough game against opponents who have started in a similar vein to us.

They had a good campaign last season, but have started slowly and also lost out in the cup to step five opponents.

They also lost on Tuesday night, so we have to be wary of their reaction.

They will be looking to kick-start their season and find levels, much like we have been, and on the back of that will be a dangerous opponent for us.