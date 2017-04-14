CHRIS HARDY: Six points from last three will do the job

The players have really knuckled down and grafted hard recently, and that shows in our late goals.

If players don’t throw the towel in late on, you can score a goal from 0-90 minutes in any game, and our guys play right up to the final whistle.

Dale Hopson showed his usual cool composure in slotting away the late penalty at Mickleover on Tuesday night to give us another huge three points to go with the win at Corby on Saturday.

We have put ourselves in the mix for a play-off spot and we now have three huge games to make sure we get across the line and do just that.

Undoubtedly, our two games over the Easter weekend are huge, huge games.

We have two massive six-pointers against Warrington here at the Turnbull and then on the road at a very impressive Blyth Spartans side.

I think we need six points from our last three, Hednesford at home included, to grab a play-off spot, and I know the lads will be giving their all to do just that.

Thanks for reading

Chris