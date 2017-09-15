CHRIS HARDY: Scoreline is not a fair reflection

Tuesday evening’s scoreline flattered Shaw Lane, I was pleased with the efforts of the 10 guys who grafted for 90 minutes.

I don’t think anyone would have batted an eye lid had the game finished a draw, so to lose the game by a 3-0 scorelines is hard to take.

I've had Gelly (Adam Gell) for a number of years now and I can’t recall him being sent off, so this was definitely out of character.

He apologised to the lads after the game as his sending-off changed things completely, and he said he didn’t think it was a red card.

I didn’t see the incident so it’s difficult for me to comment too much.

It’s just frustrating as I wasn’t as impressed by Shaw Lane as I thought I would be. They will ultimately be up near the top of the table at the end of the season as they are being backed financially.

I’m hoping that we’ve turned a corner of sorts with our win on Saturday and then a positive performance on Tuesday night.

We’ve huffed and puffed a lot and there have been some decent performances, but it’s been a difficult start to the season for us.

We now go into another tough game against Sutton Coldfield at the Turnbull Ground on Saturday.

We’ll be without our new signing Connor Dunlavey and James Risbrough, who are both still suffering with knocks.

Connor is a player I have scouted and had reports on, and I’m very much hopeful he will come in and make an impact.

He’s an exciting, left-sided attacking player, but he’s carrying a knock and I doubt we’ll see him for another seven to 10 days.

We will be monitoring Risbrough, but we need to make sure we don’t rush him back in too soon.

Another player who has found himself on the bench is David Carson, who was there as his performances haven’t quite been at the level we expect from him.

He may find himself back in the side Saturday and I’m sure it won’t be long before he’s back to his best.

I hope to see a big turnout at the Turnbull this weekend, it gives the lads a huge boost when there’s a big crowd in.