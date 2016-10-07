CHRIS HARDY'S BLUE REVIEW: We need to bounce back after loss

After another very positive performance and result at home to Sutton Coldfield, we lost out at Grantham Town in midweek in a game where we never really got the bit between our teeth.

Saturday’s display was similar to a number of others we have produced this season where we had a really good opening 45 minutes and got ourselves in a position where we could manage the game in the second period.

As far as Tuesday’s defeat is concerned, credit must go to our opponents, they were very busy and got about us in an attempt to try and stop us doing what we do.

To be fair to them, they’re one of the few sides who have really had a go at us this season.

We certainly didn’t do enough on the night to warrant three points. Maybe we could have grabbed a draw, but our performance levels weren’t where they should have been.

This is football though, you are always going to have off-days and lose matches.

We have said all along that we know we won’t win every game. This is still a fairly young side who are learning as they go.

There are going to be ups and downs, but so far this season there have hardly been any negatives at all.

The important thing is how we react to defeats or performances when we haven’t been at out best.

After our defeat to Stourbridge last month we bounced back with a near-perfect performance against Ashton United a few days later.

This is what we will be looking to do when we visit league leaders Buxton on Saturday.

Obviously we will be expecting it to be very difficult, but we make the trip with no fear.

We will be without our captain Steven Snaith as he starts his three-game suspension following his sending-off against Sutton Coldfield, but other than that we should have everyone available.