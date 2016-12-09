CHRIS HARDY: Rushall defeat was hard to take

I think anyone at Rushall on Saturday would agree that we deserved to take at least a point from the game.

We controlled the first half without really causing them too many problems or penetrating Rushall Olympic.

The manner of the goal we conceded is possibly the most frustrating thing for me.

We gave them some momentum in the second half, they’re a big, strong side and I really wanted us to cut their supply to the front men off at the source.

They got the ball into the box and we transpired to give away a second penalty and despite Shane’s save, they followed up quickest and it’s cost us a point.

You have to feel for Shane. He’s saved two penalties and made some great saves and has still ended up on the losing side.

He’s a top-drawer keeper and is a big player for us.

A lot has been said about Alex Reid, who missed both his penalties on Saturday.

There are rumours he’s wanted by some big clubs, and you could certainly see his quality.

He was very direct and certainly caused us one or two problems in the second half.

But Rushall are a very able side from back to front, it’s just frustrating we haven’t come away with a deserved point.

We have a chance to bounce straight back at home to Nantwich at the Turnbull Ground on Saturday, and it’s a chance I’m sure all the lads are keen to take.

Nantwich are a side I really admire. They have a lot of good qualities and try to get the ball down and play as well as having the size and strength to mix it up a bit.

They were my pick at the start of the season to challenge and I’m sure they’ll give us a difficult game on Saturday.

We’ll need to be at our best to try and get something from the game.

We’ve been handed a very exciting cup draw with York City coming to the Turnbull Ground in the last eight of the North Riding FA Senior Cup.

I’m not sure what sort of side they’ll bring across, but it will be a challenge regardless.

It’s a winnable game for us though in a competition that I feel we can go on and win too.

We’ve avoided Middlesbrough, which I felt was comfortably the toughest draw.

If we can come through that, we’ll be one step closer to lifting some silverware, which would be a huge boost for everyone at Whitby Town.