CHRIS HARDY: No need to overthink defeat

Tuesday night’s defeat was disappointing for everyone at the club - but it’s certainly not the end of the world.

For anyone to overthink it or be too downbeat about it would be a mistake.

We’ve started the season superbly and are still top of the league, it’s all about how we bounce back from this now.

There’s plenty of points to be won and lost still this season, and it’s how the lads respond to Tuesday night now.

We’ll be working hard to put that defeat behind us and go to Ilkeston and put it to bed with a victory.

Credit has to go to Grantham for the way they played on Tuesday night.

They were well up for it and wanted it more than we did.

It was an off night - plain and simple.

We didn’t get going at all, but that happens in football.

Looking further back to Saturday, the way we controlled the game at Coalville was superb and it allowed us to get the three points.

The impact of Jack Blackford off the bench was particularly pleasing.

He has some great attributes that I think will really benefit us, and he took his goal superbly on Saturday.

You could see the delight on his face and the group were all really happy for him, which is good to see.

Another player who impressed, yet again, was Dale Hopson.

He’s been outstanding of late, his goals are priceless and he is a huge focal point of everything we do offensively.

You’d have to say, he’s a huge part of what we’re about and I hope his performances continue.

We go to my former club Guisborough Town on Tuesday in the North Riding Cup.

It’ll be nice to see some familiar faces there, but we are going for the win.

They’re struggling a bit at the moment, but we won’t be taking them lightly.

If we do make any alterations to the team, they won’t be wholesale.

We said at the start of the season that we’d like to consolidate and go on a cup run.

The North Riding Senior Cup is our last chance to do that, and we hope to do so.