CHRIS HARDY: No cause to worry about recent form

We are three games without a win now, and although there has been a slight downturn in results, it was always going to be difficult to maintain our excellent start to the season.

There is no cause for concern, however, this is a young side, and we have always said that there will be ups and downs over the course of the season.

The scoreline at Buxton did not reflect the game, and we were excellent for 45 minutes against Workington in midweek and are happy with a point against a very good side.

We were the better team during the opening 45 minutes on Saturday but found ourselves 2-0 after our opposition scored two very, very fortuitous goals.

We had to come out and try and get back in the game in the second period and that inevitably led to us leaving gaps at the back and we got caught on the counter-attack for the third goal.

It was never a 3-0 game. We probably deserved a point, but that’s football, you get these results sometimes.

On Tuesday evening we produced a very good opening 45 and set a platform for us to on and win the match.

In the second 45, Workington came out and had a go at us, and in fairness we couldn’t get out of our own half.

They’re a decent team and deserve a lot of credit for their performance after the break. If I’m being honest, we were relieved to finish up with a point in the end.

Our winless run comes on the back of us being awarded the Evo-Stik Premier Division Club of the Month award.

A lot of people in football are very superstitious and see that kind of thing as being a kiss of death as it often seems to bring about a downturn in fortunes.

I prefer to look at the positives, and think it’s nice that our really good form has been noticed and acknowledged.

It’s only early days though, we haven’t achieved anything just yet. Hopefully we’ll be getting more recognition in May.